Miscreants hurl stones at BLO's home

Kolkata, Dec 10 (PTI) Miscreants hurled stones at the house of a Booth Level Officer (BLO) in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, damaging a door and breaking window panes, police said on Wednesday.

The BLO, identified as Manab Chandra, was alone at home when the incident happened on Monday night. He lodged a complaint with the Khardah police station on Tuesday, the police said.

Chandra was the BLO of booth number 43 in Khardah in North 24 Parganas district.

A police team visited Chandra's residence for inspection on Wednesday, and an investigation is underway. No arrests have been made so far. Officers are scanning CCTV footage to identify those involved in the attack, the police said.

Chandra said he has no idea who the attackers were. He claimed that he has been working strictly as per government norms and Election Commission guidelines for booth number 43.

The special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal started on November 4 with the distribution of enumeration forms, which will continue till December 11. PTI BSM RG