Miscreants kidnap 19-year-old student in UP’s Basti

Basti (UP), Jul 12 (PTI) A 19-year-old student was allegedly kidnapped by the miscreants from his rented house in the city area of the district on Friday, police said.

"One Mohit Yadav (19), who lived in Pikora Dattu Rai area in a rented room, was taken away by some miscreants. The accused reached his room in the afternoon, attacked him and then took him along forcibly on a motorcycle,” said Circle Officer (CO) Satendra Bhushan Tiwari.

Yadav’s family members have alleged that he has been kidnapped.

"My brother was a student at a coaching institute here. Some men kidnapped him from his rented room in the afternoon," Yadav's sister Pooja told media persons.

Meanwhile, the police have formed several teams to trace the attackers and Yadav.