Miscreants loot money from Common Service centre operator

Seraikela (Jharkhand), Oct 15 (PTI) Three bike-borne armed miscreants looted Rs 60,000 cash from a common service centre (CSC) operator in Jharkhand's Seraikela Kharsawan district on Wednesday, police said.

Three criminals on a bike entered the common service centre operator kiosk called Pragya Kendra near Navodaya Chowk in Chhota Sijulata in Rajnagar and looted the money at gunpoint, police said.

"Of the three miscreants, two of them flashed guns at the CSC operator while another sat on the bike. While escaping on the bike, the locals got information about the loot and started chasing the miscreants, and one of the miscreants fired several rounds in the air to scare away the locals, Rajnagar police station officer in charge, Chanchal Kumar told PTI.

The CSC operator Anoop Mahakud has lodged a case against unidentified miscreants.

"The operator has lodged a case against unidentified miscreants. There is no CCTV footage in the nearby vicinity. However, we have got some leads and will be able to nab the culprits soon," claimed the police officer. PTI ANB RG