Bhubaneswar, Dec 29 (PTI) Miscreants allegedly looted over Rs 14 lakh from a bank in Odisha’s Cuttack district, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

They broke open the bank’s locker before the branch opened for operations at 10 am and fled with the cash, a police officer said.

The miscreants are suspected have looted the money on Thursday night, he said.

Further investigation is underway. PTI BBM RBT