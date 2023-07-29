Miscreants open fire at BJP leader's house in UP, cop suspended

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 28 (PTI) A group of miscreants opened fire at the house of a local BJP leader here, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

The incident took place on Thursday night at Mainpal Singh's house in Sikandarpur village following which a police officer was suspended for negligence of duty, they said.

The glasses of Singh's house and car were shattered in the attack and 35 empty bullet cartridges were recovered from the spot, police said.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Atul Srivastava said a case has been registered against six people while station house officer of Bhopa police station Akhilesh Kumar has been suspended for negligence of duty.

According to police, old enmity may be the reason behind the attack. PTI COR NAV RHL