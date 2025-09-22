Miscreants open fire on police patrolling team in Ranchi; one injured

Ranchi, Sep 22 (PTI) Unknown men opened fire on a police patrol team in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, injuring a constable, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred at Purvi Rai area within Khelari police station limits around 11.30 pm on Sunday.

Jaideep Toppo, officer in-charge of Khelari police station, said, "Constable Ram Sarik has been admitted to a private hospital in Ranchi, where he is undergoing treatment. We have started carrying out raids to arrest the miscreants".

"Police personnel were on routine patrolling in Purvi Rai area when miscreants opened fire. We are checking CCTV camera footage to identify the miscreants." PTI RPS RPS MNB