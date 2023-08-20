Miscreants open fire outside restaurant in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur (Bihar), Aug 20 (PTI) Unidentified miscreants opened fire outside a restaurant at Bhagwanpur Rewa Road area in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, police said on Sunday. No one was injured in the incident, they said.

Four persons on motorcycles reportedly fired several rounds late on Saturday when a birthday party was being held at the restaurant, police said.

“We are are analysing the CCTV footage and will soon nab the accused. Prima facie, it appears that the firing was meant to scare people inside the restaurant,” SP, City (Muzaffarpur), Arvind Pratap Singh told reporters.

Further investigation is underway, he added. PTI CORR PKD RBT