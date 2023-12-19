Miscreants pelt stones at MCD employees during anti-encroachment inspection

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) employees were attacked by unknown miscreants during an anti-encroachment surprise inspection in east Delhi's Trilokpuri area, an official statement said on Tuesday.

During the inspection, unidentified individuals pelted stones at the MCD employees, leaving two corporation employees injured and a corporation vehicle damaged.

"Some anti-social elements pelted stones at Shahdara South Zone Deputy Commissioner Anshul Sirohi, Administrative Officer Dheeraj Kumar and other employees of the Delhi Municipal Corporation during a surprise inspection of the area," the statement said.

The incident occurred when the team was conducting a surprise inspection of Block 19 and 20 in Trilokpuri area after receiving a complaint of encroachment.

An FIR is being registered by the corporation in this regard, the statement added. PTI SJJ AS AS