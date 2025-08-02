Miscreants rob scooty after aerial firing in Delhi's Mangolpuri; case registered

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Unidentified miscreants allegedly fired in the air and took away a scooty parked outside a residence in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri area, an official on Saturday said.

The official said that the incident took place around 9.30 pm on Friday in Mangolpuri.

A PCR call was received around 10.25 pm regarding a quarrel and theft of a scooty by some youths in the area, police said.

A case has been registered and efforts are underway to trace the culprits, said a senior police officer.

"A police team rushed to the location where a woman (38) informed that some boys came to their locality and fired in the air before fleeing with her son's scooty that was parked nearby," he added.

The complainant said that the incident took place between 9 pm and 9.30 pm.

Her son later informed police that he had kept cash in the compartment (diggy) of his scooty, said the officer, adding this claim is yet to be verified.

One empty cartridge was recovered from the spot, police said.

The crime team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) unit were called to examine the scene of offence, they said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS at Mangolpuri Police Station, the officer said.

"CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being analysed and local intelligence is being gathered. Raids are being conducted to trace and apprehend the accused persons involved in the offence," he added.

Further investigation is underway, police said.