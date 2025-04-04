Miscreants steal cosmetics worth Rs 21.7 lakh from godown in Thane district

Thane, Apr 4 (PTI) Unidentified miscreants allegedly broke into a godown and stole cosmetics worth Rs 21.7 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

The burglary took place in the Purna area of Bhiwandi last week, an official said.

Miscreants allegedly drilled a hole in the wall of the godown and stole cosmetics worth Rs 21.7 lakh, he said.

The official said the police on Wednesday registered a case under sections 331(4) (house-trespass or housebreaking) and 305 (theft in a dwelling house, or means of transportation or place of worship, etc.) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

He said a probe is underway, and no arrests have been made.