Miscreants steal Rs 25,000 from temple in Thane

Thane, Jun 16 (PTI) Unidentified miscreants allegedly stole Rs 25,000 cash from a temple in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred at a temple in the Kalwa area in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, an official said.

Unidentified persons broke into the premises and decamped with Rs 25,000 from the donation box, he said.

Based on a complaint, the police have registered a first information report under sections 380 (theft) and 457 (house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said. PTI COR ARU