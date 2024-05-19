Miscreants throw chemical powder on woman, rob her in Thane district; two booked

Thane, May 19 (PTI) Two unidentified persons allegedly flung a chemical substance on a 26-year-old woman and stole her bag containing a laptop in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

Advertisment

A case under section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Kolsewadi police station in Kalyan on Saturday, an official said.

The woman, a resident of neighbouring Mumbai, was on her way to meet her friend in Kalyan at night when two miscreants followed her from the railway station and flung some chemical powder at her, snatched her bag and fled the scene, he said.

The woman was injured in the attack and was administered first aid at a hospital, he said. PTI COR MVG ARU