Miscreants torch 3 buses, van of private school in Jharkhand's Bokaro

Bokaro (Jharkhand), Jan 23 (PTI) Three buses and a van were gutted in a fire allegedly set by miscreants at a school in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, police said on Friday.

Chas Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Pravin Kumar told reporters that miscreants had set on fire four buses and a van of Gurukul Public School in Kashijharia under Pindrajora police station area.

"However, one bus was saved by the school staff. Before carrying out the activities, the miscreants had cut the wires of CCTV cameras installed in the institute so that no images could be captured," he added.

School director Krishna Gopal Pandey said the institute suffered a loss of Rs 1.8 crore in the incident.

He said that as usual, after the school ended on Thursday, the drivers dropped the children home and parked all the buses in the garage before leaving.

"On Thursday late night, the school’s security guard, Devilal Mahto, was sleeping in a room next to the garage. Hearing a sudden noise in the garage, he tried to open the door but it was locked from the outside. He then opened the window and saw that the buses parked in the garage were on fire," the director said.

The guard called the school director and informed him about the incident.

"I also tried to rush, but my door was closed from outside. I immediately asked a student from the hostel to unlock the door. After the student unlocked the door, I opened the security guard's door and informed police," the director added.

