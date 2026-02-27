Miscreants torch excavator machine, detain workers for extortion in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh

Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Feb 27 (PTI) Unidentified armed men set an excavator machine on fire and held four workers hostage, threatening to burn them alive, in an alleged attempt to extort money from a stone crusher owner in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Sutharpur village within Bhadaninagar outpost police station limits on Thursday night.

Bhadaninagar outpost OC Akhtar Ali said, "A group of 12 unidentified armed miscreants arrived at the under-construction stone crusher site on Thursday night and set a JCB machine on fire. At that time, four workers were on duty. The miscreants held them hostage in a room and threatened to burn them alive if the owner did not pay money." The miscreants left behind a pamphlet of the banned Naxal outfit Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP) at the site and took away the mobile phones of the four workers, he said.

Prima facie, it appears that the motive of the armed miscreants was to threaten and create fear among the workers and the owner to extort money, the OC said.

So far, no arrests have been made. CCTV camera footage is being analysed to identify the culprits, police said.