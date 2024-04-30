Miscreants torch two police vehicles in Meghalaya

Shillong, Apr 30 (PTI) Unidentified miscreants torched two police vehicles in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district on Tuesday, an officer said. The vehicles were parked in a police reserve compound and no casualty was reported.

The incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday, a senior police officer told PTI.

He said unidentified miscreants may have lobbed petrol bombs at the two vehicles owned by a policeman which was completely burnt and a police minibus with minor damages.

A case was registered and investigations are on. PTI JOP NN