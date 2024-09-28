Misguided urge to promote Urdu in Karnataka: How Siddaramaiah's move risks state unity

New Delhi: In Karnataka, where linguistic issues often ignite deep sentiment, the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government's recent decision to require Urdu skills for Anganwadi teachers in Mudigere and Chikkamagaluru has ignited significant debate.

This directive, already facing backlash and political scrutiny, not only risks isolating a segment of the state's residents but also jeopardizes the social harmony of Karnataka.

A contentious decision

The heart of the controversy stems from the government's order stipulating Urdu proficiency for Anganwadi job seekers in areas with a notable Muslim presence. Specifically, Mudigere and Chikkamagaluru, where Muslims make up 31.94% of the population, have been targeted. While intended to enhance linguistic inclusion, this has been seen by many as a move to curry favor politically.

The move has met with sharp rebuke, especially from the BJP, which alleges the Congress of promoting a divisive agenda that might marginalize Kannada speakers in their native state. BJP figures like former MP Nalin Kumar Kateel label it as a ploy for "Muslim appeasement," potentially limiting job access for Kannada speakers.

A region proud of its language

Karnataka has a history of linguistic pride, notably resisting Hindi imposition through robust protests. Against this history, the introduction of Urdu, even in specific locales, feels like an unwanted overstep diminishing the status of Kannada, the state's primary language.

Karnataka cherishes its linguistic mosaic, with Kannada serving as the cohesive factor among its diverse groups. The preference for Urdu over Kannada in these districts stirs fears of undermining this unity, with pro-Kannada factions resisting, potentially exacerbating linguistic tensions.

Challenges in a linguistically rich state

Karnataka hosts numerous migrants speaking various languages like Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Marathi, especially in cities like Bengaluru, enriching the state's linguistic tapestry. The state, known for opposing Hindi imposition, now appears to endorse Urdu selectively, adding complexity to its cultural dynamics.

In such a linguistically varied region, mandating Urdu skill might set a risky example, possibly excluding other qualified candidates without Urdu proficiency. The government's rationale based on the Muslim demographic might be challenged. Should linguistic quotas be demography-driven, or should Kannada, the state's unifying language, take precedence?

Anganwadi workers and Urdu: Communication gap with majority?

Anganwadi workers are crucial in connecting government initiatives with the community, particularly in rural settings. Their efficiency hinges on effective communication, predominantly in Kannada. Imposing Urdu might create a communication gap with the majority, who are not Urdu speakers.

While aiming to better serve minorities, this could inadvertently isolate these workers from the majority, highlighting the need for prioritizing Kannada proficiency to maintain local engagement while also addressing minority needs.

A policy misstep in state

The decision to enforce Urdu for Anganwadi positions in Karnataka is a strategic error that could disrupt the state's linguistic and social equilibrium. By favoring one minority language over the official one, the Congress risks alienating the broader populace. In a region historically averse to linguistic impositions, this choice is divisive and sets a concerning precedent.

Karnataka, with its vibrant linguistic heritage and cultural diversity, requires policies that unite, not fragment. Rather than promoting inclusivity, this directive might foster further division, posing challenging questions about the trajectory of language politics in Karnataka.