Advertisment
National

Mishaps claim lives of two women in Kolkata

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

Kolkata, Jan 21 (PTI) Two women were killed in separate road accidents in the southern part of the city, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

In the first incident, Debasree Mondal (Naskar), a 27-year-old resident of Survey Park, died when a WBTC bus hit the motorcycle she was riding pillion, police added.

Debashree and her husband were taking their daughter to school at the time of the accident, which occurred around 6:30 am. While her husband and daughter were injured, Debashree, who was wearing a helmet, was declared dead at Baghajatin State General Hospital. Police have arrested the driver seized the bus.

In the second incident, 50-year-old Prabhati Gond, riding a bicycle with her husband in Parnasree around 11:40 pm on Monday, was hit by an unidentified vehicle, injuring both of them, police said.

Advertisment

The woman was declared dead when she taken to a nearby hospital, while the husband is undergoing treatment, police added.

"The unknown vehicle, which hit the bicycle, fled. We are investigating the matter," a police officer said. PTI SCH MNB

Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe