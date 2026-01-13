Mishra appointed counsel for Bihar State Religious Trusts Council

Patna, Jan 13 (PTI) Senior lawyer Chhaya Mishra has been appointed as the government counsel for the Bihar State Board of Religious Trusts, according to an order.

The Trust oversees the administration of about 4,000 temples in the state.

An order issued on January 8 by the body that functions under the law department of the Bihar government said Mishra has been appointed as the government counsel and will represent it before the High Court.

The senior lawyer, also the vice president of the Patna High Court Advocates Association, has earlier served for the Union government as the counsel for the Railways and the National Investigation Agency (NIA). PTI NES RHL