'Misinfo being spread about smart electricity meters': Bihar CM asks DMs to create awareness

Patna, Sep 27 (PTI) Attacking the opposition, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday alleged that misinformation was being spread among the people about smart prepaid electricity meters.

Kumar made the remark while chairing a high-level meeting of the Power Department, which was held ahead of state-wide agitation over the issue by opposition RJD on October 1.

"Smart prepaid electricity meters facilitate easier bill payment. If there are any technical glitches, these should be immediately rectified. Some people are spreading misinformation about smart prepaid meters. I would urge the people not to be swayed by rumours and misinformation," he said.

He also directed the district magistrates to create awareness among the people about the benefits of prepaid meters, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

During the meeting, the Power Department informed the CM that so far 50.23 lakh smart prepaid meters have been installed in the state, it said.

Of that, 17.47 lakh meters have been installed in urban areas, and 32.76 lakh in rural areas, it said, adding that the remaining smart meters will be installed by 2025.

"The use of smart prepaid meters keeps the consumer always alert about energy consumption, which saves energy. The state government is giving a subsidy of Rs 15,343 crore on electricity consumption to its consumers," the statement said.

Kumar said electricity connections were provided to all households in the state in 2018.

"Uninterrupted electricity is being supplied to all. People in the state are well aware of the condition of electricity in the state before 2005. People should not be confused by those who are spreading lies and rumours," the statement quoted the CM as saying.

Among those present at the meeting were Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, Energy Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav, and Energy Department Secretary Pankaj Kumar Pal.

Meanwhile, leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav dubbed the meters "smart cheater meters".

"When the government is not able to solve the problems being faced by 50 lakh consumers who have installed these meters, how will they solve the issues after the installation of 1.5 crore more meters? Electricity bills have surged many folds, causing heavy financial strain on consumers. We will not allow this to happen. RJD workers will protest outside all block offices across the state on October 1," he said in a video message.

"A third-party review committee should also be constituted to examine the relevance of smart meters," he said, questioning how people could be forced to install these meters which operate on a 2G network. PTI PKD SOM