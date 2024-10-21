Misinformation being spread about Tripura's law and order situation: DGP

Agartala, Oct 21 (PTI) The law and order situation in Tripura has improved but misinformation was being spread about it, Director-General of Police Amitabh Ranjan claimed on Monday.

Advertisment

Ranjan's statement came amid the opposition's criticism of the police over the death of a tribal youth after alleged custodial torture, the murder of a businessman in Agartala, and communal tensions in North Tripura's Kadamtala and Panisagar.

"Misinformation is being spread about the law and order situation but the fact is the state has recorded a lesser number of crimes this year compared to the last 10 years. I would like to clear all doubts that be it any offence, crimes have plummeted," the DGP told reporters on the sideline of a function to mark the Police Commemoration Day.

He said the peaceful Lok Sabha and panchayat elections in the state showed that the state's law and order situation was normal.

Advertisment

Chief Minister Manik Saha has clearly asked the police to act tough whenever there are attempts to disturb the law and order situation, he added.

Questioned about the alleged torture of the tribal youth in police custody in South Tripura's Manubazar, the DGP said the police do make mistakes sometimes but action was taken swiftly in the case.

"We arrested our men and sent them to jail," he said. PTI PS SOM