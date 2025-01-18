Misleading: J-K ACB on claims transfer of some officers was punitive action for exposing corruption

Srinagar, Jan 18 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir ACB on Saturday called "misleading and factually incorrect" allegations that the recent transfer of some agency officers was a punitive action for exposing corruption.

In a statement, the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) rebutted the allegations of punitive action levelled against it from certain quarters, including former chief minister of the erstwhile state Mehbooba Mufti.

"This is in response to the recent claims suggesting that the recent transfer of personnel from the ACB was a punitive action for exposing corruption. These claims are entirely misleading and factually incorrect," the anti-graft agency said.

Transfer is a normal administrative procedure and an incidence of service, and the government remains committed to ensuring that efforts against corruption continue without disruption, it said.

"One of the officers transferred recently from the ACB had served in the organisation for more than six years, far exceeding the usual tenure for officers in such postings, while the other two also completed tenures of three years," it added.

The agency said these transfers were long overdue and in line with standard rotational policies followed across government departments.

The claim that these officers were removed for challenging corruption is baseless. The process of personnel rotation in the ACB was initiated in 2023 but, due to certain administrative exigencies, got delayed, it said.

The ACB said none of the transferred officers were associated with the investigation or supervision of investigation of any FIRs recently registered.

The agency remains fully operational and continues its mandate of investigating corruption cases without bias or external influence, it said.

Routine transfers do not affect the agency's work or integrity and the government remains committed to transparency, accountability and due process in its fight against corruption, the ACB said in the statement.

People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba on Friday alleged that the transfer of officers investigating a corruption case raised questions about the government's commitment to justice and accountability.

The government ordered repatriation to the home department of ACB Senior Superintendent of Police Abdul Wahid Shah, designated as assistant inspector general, among other officers of the anti-graft body.

Shah was investigating alleged corruption in the Srinagar Smart City project and recently booked two of its senior officers in disproportionate assets cases.

"The removal of Abdul Wahid and his colleagues from the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) highlights the risks faced by officials who challenge corruption. It exposes nexus between the corrupt and most powerful," Mehbooba had said in a post on X.

She had alleged the action of "punishing the whistleblower" revealed the government's true intentions behind using various agencies, including the ACB, to raid properties of Kashmiris "under the guise of corruption investigations".

"(It) raises questions about the government's commitment to justice and accountability," the former chief minister had added. PTI SSB SSB SZM SZM