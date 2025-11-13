'Misleading': Sikar administration on Congress's voter ID claim

Jaipur, Nov 13 (PTI) Sikar district administration on Thursday termed Congress's claim of seven voter ID cards issued to one person as "misleading".

In a post on X, the district administration clarified that the multiple ID cards were issued to an individual due to multiple online applications.

Earlier in the day, Congress alleged that the Election Commission sent seven voter ID cards to a resident of Rajasthan's Sikar district, claiming it reflected the BJP's "vote theft system" and accusing the EC and the Modi government of "hijacking" the election process.

A few hours later, the Sikar Collector said, "The statement is misleading. The individual concerned had submitted Form-6 online seven times to register as a voter, resulting in the generation of seven EPIC cards." The Collector, however, admitted that the booth-level officer responsible for verification showed negligence, and disciplinary action has been initiated against him.

The voter has now submitted six Form-7 applications to cancel the duplicate entries, they informed.

"The ongoing intensive revision of electoral rolls aims to remove such duplicate entries. The voter concerned has filled only one enumeration form during SIR 2026, and his name will now appear only once in the final list," the Collector said.