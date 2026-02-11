Mismanaged waste collection point in Delhi's Sukhdev Vihar: NGT asks MCD to take remedial action

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) commissioner to take remedial action regarding the mismanagement of a 'dhalao' (waste collection point) here within two months.

The tribunal also warned the MCD of punitive action if it failed to take appropriate action.

The green body was hearing a petition claiming that a dhalao in Sukhdev Vihar was not properly managed, because of which it was emitting foul smell and creating health hazards for the residents.

In an order dated February 9, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel said the issue required remedial action by the civic body.

"Hence, we dispose of the original application directing the MCD commissioner to take appropriate remedial action within two months," the bench said.

It said that immediately thereafter, the member secretary, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), would get the site inspected and ascertain if the requisite action had been taken by the MCD.

"If it is found that the needful has not been done, the member secretary will take appropriate punitive action against the MCD within two months thereafter," the tribunal said. PTI MNR MNR KSS KSS