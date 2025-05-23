Misri briefs 4 multi-party delegations travelling abroad to convey India's message on terror

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Friday briefed the members of the four multi-party delegations, including those led by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, that will travel to world capitals to convey India's resolve for zero tolerance on terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

Three delegations, led by Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Shinde, JD(U) leader Sanjay Kumar Jha and DMK leader K Kanimozhi, have already taken India’s message to leaders in UAE, Japan and Russia.

Misri briefed delegations led by Tharoor, Prasad, NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule and BJP leader Baijayant Panda about the message to be delivered to the world capitals.

The Tharoor-led delegation will travel to Guyana, Colombia, Panama, Brazil and the US.

This delegation comprises Shambhavi, (LJP-RV), Sarfaraz Ahmed (JMM), G M Harish Balayogi (TDP), Shashank Mani Tripathi (BJP), Bhubaneshwar Kalita (BJP), Milind Deora (Shiv Sena), Tejasvi Surya (BJP) and former diplomat Taranjit Sandhu.

The delegation led by Prasad, comprising Daggubatti Purandeswari (BJP), Priyanka Chaturvedi (SS-UBT), Ghulam Nabi Khatana (nominated), Amar Singh (Congress), Samik Bhattacharya (BJP), former Union minister M J Akbar and former diplomat Pankaj Saran, will travel to the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the EU, Italy and Denmark.

Sule will lead the group comprising Rajeev Pratap Rudy (BJP), Vikramjit Sahney (AAP), Manish Tewari (Congress), Anurag Thakur (BJP), Lavu SriKrishna Devarayalu (TDP), former ministers Muraleedharan and Anand Sharma, and former diplomat Syed Akbaruddin to Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia and South Africa.

The delegation led by Panda comprising Nishikant Dubey, Phangnon Konyak, Rekha Sharma (all BJP), Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM), Satnam Sandhu (nominated), former minister Ghulam Nabi Azad and former foreign secretary Harsh Shringla will travel to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and Algeria.