Miss World 2025 contestants champion change beyond beauty

Hyderabad, May 14 (PTI) The Miss World 2025 contestants are championing a range of social causes—from empowering differently-abled individuals to promoting environmental sustainability—using their platforms to drive meaningful change in their countries.

The Miss World Organisation's 'Beauty with a Purpose' initiative highlights the charitable efforts of contestants, underscoring the importance of social responsibility.

For Miss India World Nandini Gupta, the initiative is deeply personal. Her 'Project Ekta' aims to empower differently-abled individuals and is inspired by her uncle.

"I thought about people who don't receive the same love and support that my uncle does. Project Ekta is all about empowering those with disabilities," she told PTI Videos on Wednesday.

Miss World Malaysia Saroop Roshi has been advocating mental health awareness for children for seven years. She believes it must be woven into the education system to better support young minds.

Miss World Nepal 2023, Srichchha Pradhan, is working to integrate the ancient concept of 'panchtatva'—air, water, fire, space, and earth—into climate action plans, drawing from her cultural heritage to shape sustainable environmental strategies.

Miss World Canada Emma Morrison's project, Ribbons, focuses on empowering women and girls through cultural identity, motivation, and financial support.

The Miss World 2025 contest began with a glittering ceremony in Hyderabad on May 10.

In a special recognition, Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood will receive the prestigious Humanitarian Award at the 72nd Miss World Festival for his relief efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The award will be presented at the grand finale on May 31.