Miss World 2025 contestants shine in ‘Head to Head Challenge’ after touring Telangana

Hyderabad, May 20 (PTI) After soaking in the sights of Charminar and other iconic destinations across Telangana, the Miss World 2025 contestants shifted gears on Tuesday as they took part in one of the pageant’s most anticipated segments—the ‘Head to Head Challenge’.

This round allows contestants to voice their opinions, present their social impact projects, and discuss what drives them.

Divided into two categories—Americas/Caribbean and Africa & Europe/Asia & Oceania—the participants made their case in front of a global audience.

Contestants from countries such as Honduras, Jamaica, and Nicaragua delivered passionate presentations, hoping to secure a spot in the next round.

A cornerstone of the Miss World platform, the Head to Head Challenge shines a spotlight on Beauty With a Purpose—the pageant’s core mission of empowering women through meaningful community engagement and charitable work.

In heartfelt speeches, the young women spoke of their on-ground impact and articulated a collective vision for a more compassionate, equitable world.

According to organisers, those with the most powerful and persuasive narratives will move ahead in the competition—a crucial milestone on the path to the Miss World crown.

Kicking off with a grand opening ceremony in Hyderabad on May 10, the Miss World 2025 contest will run until May 31.

Telangana government, keen to showcase its rich cultural heritage and investment potential on the global stage, has crafted an elaborate action plan to align with the event.

As part of this outreach, the contestants embarked on a whirlwind cultural tour of the state. On May 13, they joined a heritage walk at the Charminar, followed by a visit to the architectural marvel Ramappa Temple in Mulugu—a UNESCO World Heritage Site—on May 14.

They offered prayers at the Lord Narasimha temple in Yadagirigutta on May 15, and paid a visit to a 700-year-old banyan tree in Mahabubnagar district the next day.