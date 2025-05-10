Miss World 2025 pageant kicks off in Hyderabad with pomp and fanfare

Hyderabad, May 10 (PTI) Amid vibrant cultural performances celebrating Telangana’s heritage, the 72nd edition of Miss World contest commenced here on Saturday, with each contestant set to showcase a unique cultural identity and a purpose-driven mission aligned with the pageant’s theme, 'Beauty with a Purpose'.

A total of 110 contestants, representing countries and territories from every continent, including major pageant nations such as India, the US, Venezuela, and South Africa, as well as culturally rich regions like Guadeloupe, Gibraltar, Martinique, and Curaçao have already descended upon the City of Pearls, Hyderabad.

According to government sources, another half a dozen contestants are expected to arrive in the next couple of days.

This year, Nandini Gupta, winner of Femina Miss India 2023, is representing the country at the event. PTI GDK VVK ROH