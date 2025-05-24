Miss World contestants dazzle in Indian fabrics during fashion show

Hyderabad, May 24 (PTI) The Miss World 2025 contestants dazzled in Pochampally and other Indian fabrics during a fashion show here Saturday evening.

They showcased an exquisite blend of Indian and Western designs featuring the globally acclaimed Pochampally handloom fabric.

Celebrating India’s rich textile heritage and promoting Telangana’s traditional handloom art, the contestants wore contemporary Indo-Western ensembles designed with vibrant Pochampally patterns, highlighting the fusion of heritage.

The beauty queens from Europe walked on the ramp wearing Telangana's Gollabhama sarees recognized by UNESCO as an iconic textile craft of India.

Miss India Nandini Gupta was elegant in a red coloured Patola Lehenga.

In the second round of the fashion show, the contestants walked the ramp in outfits crafted by renowned designers.

This round not only highlighted the grace and poise of the contestants but also the creativity and craftsmanship of the designers.

India in the Asia Oceania group, Ireland in Europe, Namibia in Africa, among others, have bagged the top final title, an official release said.

The Miss World 2025 pageant kicked off with a grand ceremony in Hyderabad on May 10 and will continue until May 31. PTI SJR SJR ADB