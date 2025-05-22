Miss World contestants get a glimpse of Telangana's rich culture, heritage

Hyderabad, May 22 (PTI) The Miss World 2025 contestants got a taste of Telangana's rich cultural heritage on Thursday during a visit to state-run 'Shilparamam' arts and crafts village here, where they immersed themselves in traditional art forms such as pottery, painting, and folk dance.

Nestled in the heart of Hyderabad’s bustling IT hub, Shilparamam is a unique crafts village envisioned to preserve and celebrate India’s diverse artisanal legacy.

Created as a haven for traditional arts, crafts, folklore, and cultural performances, it offers a harmonious blend of rural charm and environmental architecture.

The Miss World delegates explored the vibrant artisan stalls and took a curated walk through the Village Museum, which displays life-sized models of traditional Indian homes and rural lifestyles.

The breezy morning provided the perfect setting for the visit, with melodious flute and mridangam performances by local artistes adding to the festive atmosphere.

While some participants tried their hand at pottery and painting, others interacted with children dressed as Lord Krishna and his Gopis (companions).

Other contestants immersed themselves in the intricate process of Cheriyal mask painting - a vivid and rare folk-art tradition unique to Telangana.

A few participants opted for basket weaving using natural fibres and learning age-old techniques passed down through generations. These 10–15-minute sessions offered the delegates a rare, tactile connection to India’s enduring craft heritage and highlighted the precision, patience, and artistry that define each medium.

Several beauty queens also joined local women, grooving to Kolatam, a folk art typically performed during temple festivals.

One of the most touching moments of the visit was a brief but joyful participation in 'Bathukamma', the floral festival intrinsic to Telangana’s cultural identity.

The contestants joined in the traditional dance around carefully arranged flower stacks, celebrating the essence of womanhood and community.

Adding a meaningful dimension to the visit, the delegates interacted with the members of women Self Help Groups (SHGs), who have been empowered through skill-based livelihoods centred around indigenous crafts.

A brief presentation showcased the impact of these women-led initiatives in sustaining traditional crafts and uplifting local economy.

As a gesture of appreciation and cultural exchange, handcrafted gift hampers were presented to each contestant.

The visitors were also introduced to 'Haridasus', folk singers in distinctive attire who sing devotional songs during the harvest festival of Sankranti.

Later, the Miss World contestants visited the Telangana government's social welfare residential school at the Victoria Home here, a Nizam-era palace, and interacted with the students there.

The contestants exhorted the students to dream big and work hard to realise them. They joined the students in the cultural programmes performed on the occasion.

The Miss World 2025 pageant kicked off with a grand ceremony in Hyderabad on May 10 and will continue until May 31.

Leveraging the event, the Telangana government devised an elaborate action plan to showcase the state as a hub of tourism and investment.

As part of this vision, the contestants toured major attractions across the state, including the iconic Charminar here, UNESCO World Heritage Site of Ramappa Temple in Mulugu district, famous Narasimha temple in Yadagirigutta and a 700-year-old Banyan tree in neighbouring Mahabubnagar district.