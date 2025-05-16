Miss World contestants to visit 700-year-old Banyan tree in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Miss World 2025 contestants would visit the famous 700-year-old Banyan tree in neighbouring Mahabubnagar district and also the AIG hospital, known for its specialised treatment in different areas, on Friday.

The contestants, who have been visiting various tourist destinations in Telangana, would see the giant Banyan tree at Pillalamarri, whose branches extend over an area of around three acres.

The Telangana forest department has identified the Banyan tree as one of the oldest in the country.

At the AIG hospital, the Miss World contestants would be briefed about the advanced medical care facilities available.

Along with several other super-speciality hospitals, the AIG hospital showcases Hyderabad as a hub of medical tourism.

The AIG and other hospitals regularly receive patients from countries, including those in Africa.

As part of its broader vision, the Telangana government has drawn up an action plan to leverage the global event to promote the state as a tourist destination, enhance the state’s international profile and attract investments.

During their stay, the Miss World contestants are touring several key tourist attractions across the state.