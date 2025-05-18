Miss World contestants to visit Police command control center in Hyderabad on May 18

Hyderabad, May 18 (PTI) As part of 'Secure Hyderabad, Safe Tourism' initiative, Miss World contestants will visit Telangana police’s Integrated Command Control Center (ICCC) here on Sunday.

This awareness programme highlights the strength of the Telangana police forces and the state's law and order. There will be demonstrations by the state’s Mounted Police, Dog Squad, and OCTOPUS (elite commando unit), official sources said.

In the evening, the contestants will visit the State Secretariat. They will offer floral tributes at the statue of Telangana Thalli. There will be a 3D mapping and drone show showcasing the implementation of government schemes, it said.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, his cabinet colleagues, advisors, MLAs, MLCs, and secretariat officials are expected to participate in the event, they added.

The Miss World 2025 contest began with a grand ceremony in Hyderabad on May 10 and will continue until May 3.

Leveraging the Miss World event, the Telangana government has put together an elaborate action plan to promote the state as a global tourist and investment destination.

The Miss World 2025 contestants indulged in sports and also visited Ramoji Film City here, the world's largest film city, on Saturday. PTI GDK ROH