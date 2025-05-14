Miss World contestants to visit Warangal, Ramappa Temple

Hyderabad, May 14 (PTI) Miss World contestants will be visiting Warangal and Historic Ramappa temple in Telangana on Wednesday, official sources said.

The delegates will visit the two places in two separate groups, they said.

Group 1 (Americas and Caribbean) will visit the historic Warangal Fort, the 1000 Pillar Temple, and the Bhadrakali Temple, while Group 2 (Africa) will head to the UNESCO-listed Ramappa Temple to witness traditional Perini dance performance.

The contestants will study the culture, traditions, and history of the Kakatiya dynasty, they further said.

The Ramappa temple at Palampet in Telangana’s Warangal District has been conferred the tag of UNESCO World Heritage site.

The13th century engineering marvel named after its architect, Ramappa, was proposed by the government as its only nomination for the UNESCO World Heritage site tag during the year 2019 and got the recognition in 2021.

On May 15, the groups will explore the spiritual Yadagirigutta Temple and experience the rich weaving traditions of the UNWTO-recognized Pochampally village, renowned for its iconic Ikat weaves.

The contestants of Miss World 2025, representing 109 countries, were given a vibrant welcome on Tuesday as they visited Hyderabad’s iconic Charminar and the bustling Laad Bazar (also known as Chudi Bazar), famous for its bangles and pearls. PTI GDK ADB