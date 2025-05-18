Miss World contestants visit Police Command Control Centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, May 18 (PTI) Miss World contestants on Sunday explored the Telangana Police Integrated Command and Control Center (TGICCC) here, gaining a firsthand view of the state’s advanced safety network.

The visit, organised as part of the ongoing 72nd Miss World Festival, highlights Telangana’s commitment to world-class public safety and secure tourism.

The TGICCC is a state-of-the-art facility designed to monitor, manage and respond to emergencies swiftly and efficiently.

The visit commenced with a grand escort from the entrance to the alighting point by mounted police, adding a ceremonial touch to the occasion, followed by a warm welcome featuring a Pipe Band performance and a captivating dog show, showcasing the precision and agility of the “K9 Units” (canine units) trained for various security operations.

The event also included an impressive arms exhibition, giving the 107 contestants a closer look at the advanced weaponry and protective gear used by the Telangana police to ensure public safety.

The contestants were given a detailed tour of the facility, witnessing firsthand how technology, data analytics, and artificial intelligence are seamlessly integrated to enhance public safety and urban management.

Julia Morley, CEO of Miss World Organisation, in a release said it is truly inspiring to witness the commitment of the Telangana government to public safety and innovation.

"The TGICCC stands as a shining example of how technology and dedicated policing can come together to create a safer environment for residents and visitors alike. This visit has given our contestants a deeper understanding of the importance of safety in building vibrant, secure communities," she further said.

The tour concluded with a vibrant cultural show, providing the contestants with a glimpse into the rich heritage and artistic diversity of Telangana.

The Miss World 2025 contest began with a grand ceremony in Hyderabad on May 10 and will continue until May 3.

Leveraging the Miss World event, the Telangana government has put together an elaborate action plan to promote the state as a global tourist and investment destination.

The Miss World 2025 contestants indulged in sports and also visited Ramoji Film City here, the world's largest film city, on Saturday. PTI GDK VVK KH