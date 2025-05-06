Miss World event not just celebration of beauty, but platform of empowerment: Telangana minister

Hyderabad, May 6 (PTI) The Miss World event, set to take place in Hyderabad from May 10 to 31, is not just a celebration of beauty and talent but a platform for empowerment, diversity, and global unity, Telangana Tourism Minister J Krishna Rao said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference alongside Julia Morley, Chairperson and CEO of Miss World Limited, Rao said the event is a remarkable opportunity to promote Telangana Tourism on the international stage.

"Through our heritage monuments, unique cuisine, vibrant art forms, and modern urban charm, we are proud to showcase the spirit of a state that blends tradition with innovation. We invite the world to discover the timeless appeal of Hyderabad and the treasures of Telangana," he said.

Earlier in the day, Rao visited Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to review arrangements for receiving international delegates arriving for the Miss World pageant.

The minister instructed officials to ensure a grand and culturally authentic welcome that reflects Telangana’s rich traditions and hospitality.

"The airport must serve as a vibrant gateway to Telangana’s identity, showcasing our traditions and cultural pride," he said in a release.

He suggested adorning the arrival area with fresh flowers and traditional mango and banana leaf toranas (decorative hangings) to create a festive, immersive atmosphere.

To ensure a seamless experience for arriving delegates, the minister directed authorities to streamline immigration and customs procedures and to increase the number of reception teams.

He emphasised that every aspect of the airport experience should prominently reflect Telangana’s artistic and cultural heritage.

The international event presents a prestigious opportunity for Telangana to highlight its culture, tourism potential, and hospitality on the global stage. The state government views the Miss World pageant as a strategic platform to promote Telangana’s heritage and position it as a preferred global destination, the release said.

During the inspection, the minister briefly interacted with Miss India Nandini Gupta and Miss Mexico Marlé Lél Cervantes, who had arrived at the airport.

He encouraged them to explore Telangana’s historical and cultural landmarks and extended his best wishes for their participation in the Miss World event.

Meanwhile, BRS working president K T Rama Rao, at a press conference, accused the Congress government of making "reckless" election promises without any intention of fulfilling them, claiming the Congress manifesto as the "biggest fraud of the century." He alleged that the state government had failed to deliver on key promises, such as providing financial support to employees and citizens, while spending Rs 200 crore on "beauty contests" and other non-essential activities.

"There’s money for pageants, but none for employees’ salaries or retirees’ benefits?" he asked. PTI GDK SSK SSK KH