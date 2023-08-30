Miss World Karolina Bielawska, her delegation visit Pune

Pune, Aug 30 (PTI) Miss World Karolina Bielawska, who is on a week-long visit to India, on Wednesday visited Pune along with other members of the Miss World delegation.

Bielawska, along with Miss India Sini Shetty, Chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organization Julia Morley, visited the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the Sassoon General Hospital.

The Miss World team, including Bielawska, Shetty, Morley, Emmy Peña (Miss Caribbean), Jessica Gagen (Miss England), Shree Saini (Miss World Americas), were then hosted by industrialist and philanthropist Cyrus S Poonawalla at Ritz Carlton Hotel here.

"I am excited to be here. This is my first time here in Pune and I am looking forward to seeing this beautiful place. I also love the way people welcome us. I loved the hospitality here," said Bielawska at the event hosted by Dr Poonawalla.

The Miss World also lauded India's feat to become the fourth nation to make a soft landing on the Moon.

Morley said that by welcoming the Miss World 2023 team to his unique property, Dr Poonawalla not only demonstrates Pune's hospitality but also reinforces the pageant's principle of compassion and teamwork and they are truly delighted and full of gratitude.

Poonawalla said that he was deeply honoured to extend a warm welcome to the delegation in Pune.

"Our constant goal is to cultivate an atmosphere conducive to significant global dialogues and connections. I am delighted that they got the opportunity to experience the charm of our exquisite city. I hope Pune gets to host the 71st Miss World Pageant 2023," he said.

At the Sassoon General Hospital, the Miss World team observed the health facilities provided, and also appreciated the contribution of Ritu Chhabria and Mukul Madhav Foundation.

After visiting the NICU, Bielawska said that she is happy to see the health facilities at the hospital.

"All doctors, nurses and staff are very polite and caring for patients has been wonderful. The service provided to the poor and needy patients of the society is commendable. I am very grateful that I am able to see it," she said.

"I want to say thanks with the bottom of my heart to all healthcare workers across the nation, because without you we would never be here. You all are doing such an incredible and difficult job. I thank you again for serving society and the nation," she added.

The Miss World 2023 team first visited Kashmir, followed by engagements in Delhi and Pune.

Bielawska's visit to Jammu and Kashmir comes ahead of the 71 edition of the Miss World 2023 pageant, to be held in India later this year. PTI SPK NP