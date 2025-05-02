Miss World pageant: Telangana DGP directs police officials to ensure foolproof security

Hyderabad, May 2 (PTI) Telangana Director General of Police Jitender on Friday instructed officials to implement foolproof security measures for the upcoming Miss World pageant, which is being hosted by the state government.

The 72nd edition of the Miss World pageant is set to take place in Telangana this month, with both the opening and closing ceremonies, including the grand finale scheduled to be held in Hyderabad, according to the organisers.

In a special meeting held here, the DGP reviewed security preparations with senior police officials, an official release said.

He said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, during a recent meeting with police officials, emphasised that the Miss World events are being organised to enhance Telangana's brand image globally and that comprehensive security measures must be implemented.

Jitender said contestants from about 120 countries are expected, and so far, confirmation has been received from 116 nations.

He said over the span of a month, these contestants will tour various regions of the state in groups. The arrival of the guests has already begun from Friday.

As part of their schedule, the contestants will visit prominent tourist and heritage sites, including Ramappa Temple in Mulugu district, Buddhavanam in Nalgonda district, Pillalamarri in Mahabubnagar, and destinations across Warangal, the release said.

The DGP said a centralized control system will be set up to coordinate security at these locations and events.

The Telangana police will ensure robust security for the 120 participating nations' contestants and guests, showcasing their efficiency to the world, the top official said.

Additional DGP (Law and Order) Mahesh M Bhagwat, ADGP (Greyhounds and Octopus) M Stephen Raveendra, who is also Police nodal officer for Miss World, were among the officials, who attended the meeting.

The DGP interacted with the Warangal Commissioner of Police, Superintendents of Police of Mulugu, Nalgonda and Mahabubnagar through video conference, the release added. PTI VVK VVK ROH