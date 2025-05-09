Miss World pageant to begin in Hyderabad on May 10

Hyderabad, May 9 (PTI) The Miss World pageant will commence with an opening ceremony at the indoor stadium at Gachibowli here on May 10, as India is scheduled to host the pageant for the second consecutive year.

Hundred and fifteen contestants from across the world have arrived to participate in the 72nd Miss World Festival 2025, with a few more expected to join, official sources said here on Friday.

In 2024, the contest was held in Mumbai.

Each delegate brings a unique cultural identity and a purpose-driven mission, in line with the Miss World theme 'Beauty with a Purpose', a release said.

Contestants represent countries and territories from every continent, including major pageant nations such as India, USA, Venezuela, and South Africa, as well as culturally rich regions like Guadeloupe, Gibraltar, Martinique, and Curaçao, it said.

This year, Nandini Gupta from Rajasthan is representing India.

The rehearsals for the Miss World opening ceremony took place at Gachibowli Stadium on Thursday.

Contestants practiced their stage movements, choreographed entries, and cultural segments with precision under the supervision of event coordinators, the release further said.

The venue came alive with synchronized rehearsals, lighting trials, sound checks, and other technical run-throughs, offering a preview of what promises to be an impressive opening night, it said.

The Gachibowli venue has been equipped with enhanced security arrangements, designated media zones, VIP enclosures, and comprehensive fire safety protocols. In addition to contestant performances, the ceremony will feature Indian and international cultural presentations, symbolising the pageant’s global character and inclusivity, the release said.

Over the coming weeks, the contestants will explore Telangana’s heritage, artistry, and innovation through curated events, cultural showcases, and purpose led presentations culminating in the Miss World grand finale on May 31 at HITEX Exhibition Centre.

The Telangana government has made elaborate arrangements for the Miss World pageant.

The event is not just a celebration of beauty and talent but a platform for empowerment, diversity, and global unity, Telangana Tourism Minister J Krishna Rao said recently.

The international event presents a prestigious opportunity for Telangana to highlight its culture, tourism potential, and hospitality on the global stage. The state government views the Miss World pageant as a strategic platform to promote Telangana’s heritage and position it as a preferred global destination, an official release earlier said. PTI VVK GDK VVK KH