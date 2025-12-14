Missing 5-year-old girl found sexually assaulted, killed in Pune; man detained

Pune, Dec 14 (PTI) A five-year-old girl who went missing in Maharashtra’s Pune district was found sexually abused and murdered, police said on Sunday.

A 32-year-old man has been detained in connection with the rape-murder, an official said.

The child from Maval tehsil went missing on Saturday, and her body was found later, prompting the police to form several teams to crack the case.

Subsequently, it was also established that the child had been sexually assaulted, the official said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Balasaheb Kopnar from Pimpri Chinchwad police said, “We have detained a man who was seen near the girl’s house. He has confessed to luring the child with chocolates and later strangling her.” A case has been registered at Shirgaon police station, the official said, adding that further probe is underway. PTI COR NR