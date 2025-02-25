Missing 8-year-old boy found dead in quarry; cops launch probe

Thane, Feb 25 (PTI) An 8-year-old boy, who had left home to buy food, has been found dead in a quarry near a pond in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

While the police registered a case of accidental death after the body was found on Sunday in a quarry near Varhaldevi pond in Bhiwandi, the boy's family claimed there were injury marks on his head and foam was coming out of his mouth.

The child took some money from his grandfather on Saturday evening to buy food, but did not return home, an official from Narpoli police station.

His family members later searched for him in the surrounding areas, but in vain.

They subsequently lodged a missing complaint with the Narpoli police, who registered an FIR against unidentified persons for kidnapping.

The child's body was found at around 11 am on Sunday in the quarry and sent for post-mortem to the government-run J J Hospital in neighbouring Mumbai, the official said.

The autopsy report was awaited, he said, adding a probe was on into the child's death from all angles. PTI COR GK