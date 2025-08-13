Missing Assam man found dead in Manipur forest after two weeks

Churachandpur/ Imphal, Aug 13 (PTI) Over two weeks after a 37-year-old-man from Assam went missing in Manipur's Churachandpur district, his body was recovered by villagers and police in a forest, officials said on Wednesday.

The body of Dugdha Hazarika, a labourer working under Bharat Infra Private Limited (BIPL) for the construction of NH-102, was recovered from a forest located between Suahzahau and Zabellei villages, around 17 km from Singngat police station, on Tuesday afternoon, they added.

According to officials, locals informed police about about the presence of a body lying in a forest, prompting both police and locals to deploy a search party.

The body has been brought to Churachandpur district hospital morgue.

Investigation is underway to determine the cause of death, police added.