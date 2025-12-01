Missing boy found dead in sack in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Dec 1 (PTI) A 10-year-old boy who had gone missing a day ago was found dead, stuffed in a sack, in his neighbourhood in Aamdari village on Monday, police said.

Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh said Shivam Verma alias Yashwant was reported missing Sunday night by his father Ramji Verma. The boy disappeared while playing outside his home, the complainant said.

Police and villagers searched the village through the night, which saw two weddings, but could not find the boy.

Around 10.30 am, police received information that the boy had been found dead behind the house of Premchand Verma in the same village, the SP said. His body was stuffed in a sack.

Four police teams led by the Additional SP have been constituted to investigate the case, the officer said. PTI COR ABN VN VN