Missing boy found dead in village pond in Kerala's Palakkad

Palakkad (Kerala), Dec 28 (PTI) A six-year-old boy, who had been reported missing after leaving his house in this north Kerala district, was found dead in a pond on Sunday morning, police said.

The body of the boy was found floating in the village pond close to his home.

As soon as Suhan had gone missing from his house on Saturday afternoon, police and fire force personnel, with the assistance of the dog squad, along with local people, launched an extensive search operation.

According to the FIR, Suhan went outside while playing in the compound of his house at around 1 pm and did not return.

Chittur police said Suhan is a differently abled child and he had gone out after a scuffle with his brother.

Police sources said the body of the child was found when the search mission was resumed this morning, and the personnel searched nearby waterbodies.

Chittoor Municipal Chairman Sumesh Achuthan said everybody expected positive news and did not know how the child went to the pond, located away from his home, alone.

"We don't know how the child reached the pond alone. It was such painful news," he told the media.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty also expressed deep grief and shock over the death of Suhan, the younger son of Ambattupaalayam Muhammad Anas and Thauheeda.

The news is deeply distressing, and there are no words to console the parents who have lost their beloved child, he said in a Facebook post.

Considering the seriousness of the incident, the District Collector has been instructed to conduct an urgent and detailed investigation, the Minister said "I have also spoken to the people's representatives there regarding the matter. The government will ensure all necessary legal assistance to the family," Sivankutty added. PTI LGK ADB