Missing boy found dead in water tank in Thane

Thane, Oct 9 (PTI) A 7-year-old boy, who went missing after going out for his classes, has been found dead in a water tank near his house in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

The child resided with his parents in a building in the Bhiwandi area.

He went out for his Arabic classes at a mosque at around 6 pm on Tuesday, an official from Bhoiwada police station said quoting a complaint by the victim's father, a powerloom worker.

When the child did not return home by 7.30 pm, his parents launched a search and found him lying motionless in a water tank below the stairs of a neighbouring building on Tuesday night, the official said.

The boy was pulled out of the tank and rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, he said.

It was yet to be ascertained how the boy fell into the water tank, the police said, adding they have as of now registered a case of accidental death and were conducting a probe into it. PTI COR GK