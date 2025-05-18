Missing CRPF jawan found hanging from tree in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, May 18 (PTI) A CRPF jawan, who had been missing since May 16, was found hanging from a tree in Odisha’s Bolangir district on Sunday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Ganeshram Bhoi, a resident of Ghasian village under the Larambha Police Station limits in the district, a senior officer said.

According to the family members of Bhoi, the CRPF jawan had come to his village on leave, and he went missing on Friday.

Some villagers spotted Bhoi hanging from a tree at an isolated place and informed the local police station, the officer said.

A police team rushed to the spot and started an investigation into his death, he said, adding that a forensic team has also been sent there.

The reason behind the death of the CRPF personnel is yet to be ascertained, he added. PTI BBM BBM BDC