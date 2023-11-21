Missing CRPF jawan's body found in Yamuna

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 21 (PTI) The body of a 28-year-old CRPF jawan, who was reported missing since November 14 while on Diwali holiday, was found in the Yamuna river on the Haryana-UP border in Shamli district on Tuesday, a police official said.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek said that the deceased has been identified as Sidharth Chaudhary.

The SP said that the jawan had come on November 10 for the Diwali festival at Banat town but had been missing since November 14. A report was lodged by his family members.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, police said, and added that the matter is being investigated. PTI COR NAVV RT RT