Missing Delhi girl rescued from MP, now 2 months pregnant, accused arrested

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl who went missing from east Delhi’s Geeta Colony last year was rescued from Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, where she had been allegedly kept in isolation, an officer said on Tuesday.

The victim, who was allegedly denied any contact with her family by her abductor, was found in her second month of pregnancy.

The accused, identified as Anees Khan, has been arrested, the officer said, adding that the girl had gone missing on September 18, 2024, after which her family approached the police.

“During the probe, it emerged that the girl had been in contact with Anees Khan, a local food vendor. Khan's family members confirmed that he went missing as well on the same day. Further investigation revealed that Khan was married with a child, and his wife was five months pregnant at the time of his disappearance,” a senior police officer said.

Multiple raids were conducted in Khan’s native village in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, but he could not be located. His mobile number had been switched off since the day of the incident, and he had not used the device since then, he added.

Police later tracked three Instagram accounts linked to the suspect. One account, created in February 2025, was associated with a mobile number that had since gone inactive.

“The owner of another number that was used to access a related account said his phone had been stolen. Internet access records led the team to Shastri Nagar in Delhi and later to locations in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, where individuals reported lending mobile hotspots to an unidentified man matching Khan's description,” the officer said.

The breakthrough came when a man in Gwalior identified Khan from a photograph sent via social media, stating that he had seen the suspect near his residence.

Acting on this tip-off, a raid was carried out in the Hazari Bagh area of Gwalior, where the girl was found with Khan.

The girl was found two months pregnant, and had not been allowed to contact anyone since her disappearance.

Her mobile phone had no SIM card, police said.