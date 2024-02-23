Missing for two days, minor brothers from Haryana found dead in UP

Baghpat (UP), Feb 23 (PTI) The bodies of two minor brothers from Haryana were found in a field here on Friday, two days after they went missing, police said.

The bodies of Vansh (11) and his younger brother Veer (7) were recovered based on the information revealed by persons arrested for killing the two in Haryana's Sonipat, they said.

The brothers were residents of Sonipat. Their mother had reported them missing on February 21 and an FIR was registered at Civil Lines police station in Sonipat, said Superintendent of Police Aprit Vijayvargiya.

Acting on information provided by the accused persons during interrogation, the bodies were recovered from a field at the border of Baghu and Naurajpur villages, he said.

Further investigation by Haryana Police is underway, he said.