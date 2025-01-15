Missing four days ago from Ranchi, two sisters found in Karnataka

Ranchi, Jan 15 (PTI) Two sisters, who went missing from Ranchi four days ago, have been rescued from Karnataka, police said on Wednesday.

The process to bring them back to their home in Ranchi is being completed, a police officer said.

The sisters, residents of Ranchi’s Hindipiri locality, went missing on January 11 after they left home to make some corrections in their Aadhaar cards.

They were supposed to go to the UID office in the city’s Kantatoli area.

Their parents had alleged that they were kidnapped by an auto driver in whose vehicle they had travelled on that day.

"The two sisters have been rescued in Karnataka. They are in police custody there. The process of bringing them back to Ranchi is being done," Hindpiri police station in-charge Sunil Kumar said.

Kumar said more details would be shared later.

They will be questioned once they are back in Ranchi, he said.

He also said that both of them are adults.

According to their parents, one of the sisters had called them on the day they went missing and said that the autorickshaw in which they were travelling was going in another direction.

"In the middle of the conversation, the auto driver snatched the mobile phone from my daughter," the father had told police.

The last location of the mobile phone was traced to Ormanjhi, around 20 km away from their residence, the police said. PTI SAN SBN SAN SBN