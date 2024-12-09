Missing from Gurugram, teenage girl rescued from UP after 4 months; 2 held

Gurugram, Dec 9 (PTI) Gurugram Police has rescued a 16-year-old girl who went missing since August after she left her home in a fit of rage from Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Monday.

Police have arrested a man and his son who allegedly took the girl with them on charges of sexually exploiting her, they added.

The accused were arrested on Sunday after which they were brought to Gurugram where a court sent the man to judicial custody while his son was remanded to police custody. The girl has been handed over to her family, police said.

A resident of a colony near Khandsa village, the girl left home on August 22 after which her family members lodged a missing complaint at Sector 10 police station, they added.

On December 6, the girl made a call to her mother from an unknown mobile number, telling her that she didn't know where she was. After her mother contacted the police, the number was traced to Kannauj from where she was rescued on Sunday.

Based on the girl's statement, police arrested two persons -- Amar Singh and his son Jaswant, both natives of a village near Kannauj, a senior police officer said.

The girl claimed that when she reached the bus stand after leaving her home, Amar Singh met him and took her to his village, where he and his son sexually exploited her.

Based on the girl's statement, sections under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were added to the case, the officer said. PTI COR ARI