Missing fruit vendor admitted to Delhi hospital in drunken state dies

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) A missing fruit vendor died in a hospital here after being found in a drunken state on a footpath, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, on Wednesday, a PCR call was received that a man was lying unconscious near Tahirpur. He was admitted to GTB Hospital, where he remained unidentified initially.

His family later reported him missing, and on Saturday, they confirmed his identity. Azeem (28), a habitual drinker, had previously sought treatment at a rehabilitation centre.

He was declared dead on Sunday. Police said no foul play is suspected and added that the post-mortem has been conducted.